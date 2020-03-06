Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen "Rick" Holt. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Send Flowers Obituary

Okeechobee - Richard Allen Holt died March 2, 2020. He was born May 1, 1951 in Fort Pierce to William Irving Holt, Jr. and Kathryn (Conrad) Holt. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and National Guard.

A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a Volunteer City Fireman for many years and was an Insurance Salesman for 47 years. He was a member the Okeechobee Masonic Lodge #237 since 1980s and served as Master in 1988, District Deputy in 1997, and Secretary for 24 years. He was also a member of the Valley of Lake Worth Scottish Rite as a 33° Mason and many boards and committees for the Grand Lodge of Florida.

Mr. Holt is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann Holt, of Okeechobee; sons, Greg Caldwell (Debi), of Okeechobee, and Jeff Holt (Chris), of Ft. Myers; grandson, Mason Caldwell (Amy), of Melbourne; sisters, Karen Cooper, of Okeechobee, and Sharon Roberts, of Royal Palm; sisters-in-law, Norma Parker, of Charleston, W.Va., and Jan Sigler (Pete), of Summersville, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Joe Caldwell (Stephanie), of Summersville, W.Va.; and numerous aunts and cousins.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services including Masonic Services at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Home of Florida. A Memorial Leaf for Rick can be made for placement at the Masonic Home by sending donations to the Okeechobee Masonic Lodge #237, PO Box 814, Okeechobee, FL 34973 or Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1st ST NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33074.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.





