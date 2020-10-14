1/1
Richard Henry Knight Jr.
1942 - 2020
Richard Henry Knight, Jr., 78
Okeechobee - Richard Henry Knight, Jr. died October 10, 2020. He was born January 23, 1942 in Orlando. Mr. Knight proudly served our country in the United States Army. A resident of Okeechobee for more than 25 years, he enjoyed hunting, air boating, camping, fishing, and joking around with his family and friends.
Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his son, Richard Lynn Knight; and daughter, Theresa Lynn Knight.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gladys Knight, of Okeechobee; and brothers, Jerry Knight (Mittie), of Sebring, and Stanley Knight, of Ft. Pierce.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Basinger Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
