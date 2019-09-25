Okeechobee - Richard "Rick" Howard Hill died Sept. 16, 2019. He was born Sept. 21, 1955 in Okeechobee to Eugene and Iona (Hinsey) Hill. A resident of Okeechobee off and on over the years, he returned over 15 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Hill, Jr.; and sisters, Vicki Hill and Kitty Holland.
He is survived by his son, Richard "Ryan" Hill (Jackie), of Sebring; daughters, Tiffany Iona Hill-Fairfield (Joshua), of Sebring, and Amber Hill (Tristan), of Pennsylvania; grandsons, Chance and Mason; sisters, Bobbie Miller (Ed), of Sebring, and Penny Peifer, of Okeechobee; brothers-in-law, Jay Holland and Mike Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 3 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 25, 2019