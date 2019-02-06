Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard LaVerne Hargrave. View Sign

Okeechobee - Richard LaVerne Hargrave died Feb. 2, 2019. He was born April 5, 1944 in Kansas City, Mo. to Vernon and Victory (Huff) Hargrave. A resident of Okeechobee since 1982, he enjoyed reading and visits with his grandchildren.

Mr. Hargrave was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Joan Hargrave; wife, Hazel Szabo; and brother, Gale Hargrave.

He is survived by his son, Michael Hargrave (Gena), of Mountain Home, Ark.; daughter, Leah Suarez (Joe), of Okeechobee; brother, David L. Hargrave (Vivian), of Franklin, Ky.; sisters, Diana Scribner, of Sarasota, and Rebecca Painter, of Queen City, Mo.; twelve grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Richard LaVerne Hargrave died Feb. 2, 2019. He was born April 5, 1944 in Kansas City, Mo. to Vernon and Victory (Huff) Hargrave. A resident of Okeechobee since 1982, he enjoyed reading and visits with his grandchildren.Mr. Hargrave was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Joan Hargrave; wife, Hazel Szabo; and brother, Gale Hargrave.He is survived by his son, Michael Hargrave (Gena), of Mountain Home, Ark.; daughter, Leah Suarez (Joe), of Okeechobee; brother, David L. Hargrave (Vivian), of Franklin, Ky.; sisters, Diana Scribner, of Sarasota, and Rebecca Painter, of Queen City, Mo.; twelve grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close