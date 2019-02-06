Okeechobee - Richard LaVerne Hargrave died Feb. 2, 2019. He was born April 5, 1944 in Kansas City, Mo. to Vernon and Victory (Huff) Hargrave. A resident of Okeechobee since 1982, he enjoyed reading and visits with his grandchildren.
Mr. Hargrave was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Joan Hargrave; wife, Hazel Szabo; and brother, Gale Hargrave.
He is survived by his son, Michael Hargrave (Gena), of Mountain Home, Ark.; daughter, Leah Suarez (Joe), of Okeechobee; brother, David L. Hargrave (Vivian), of Franklin, Ky.; sisters, Diana Scribner, of Sarasota, and Rebecca Painter, of Queen City, Mo.; twelve grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
