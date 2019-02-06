Richard LaVerne Hargrave

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard LaVerne Hargrave.

Okeechobee - Richard LaVerne Hargrave died Feb. 2, 2019. He was born April 5, 1944 in Kansas City, Mo. to Vernon and Victory (Huff) Hargrave. A resident of Okeechobee since 1982, he enjoyed reading and visits with his grandchildren.
Mr. Hargrave was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Joan Hargrave; wife, Hazel Szabo; and brother, Gale Hargrave.
He is survived by his son, Michael Hargrave (Gena), of Mountain Home, Ark.; daughter, Leah Suarez (Joe), of Okeechobee; brother, David L. Hargrave (Vivian), of Franklin, Ky.; sisters, Diana Scribner, of Sarasota, and Rebecca Painter, of Queen City, Mo.; twelve grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Funeral Home
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.