1/1
Richard Lee Ahrens
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Ahrens, 85
Okeechobee - Richard Lee Ahrens died July 13, 2020. He was born January 19, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. A resident of Okeechobee for over 30 years was a member of the New Jersey Power Squadron, RV Holiday Ramblers, Okeechobee Model Airplane Club, Past Chairman of the Republican Party, and an Elder at Peace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and computers. He was also a Seminole Cove Board Member and Rock River Leisure Estates Board Member in Wisconsin.
Mr. Ahrens was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Ahrens, Sr. and Helen Hall Ahrens; and his brother, Harold Ahrens, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Ahrens; daughters, Debbie Carr (Ray), of Okeechobee, Catherine Ready (Mark), of Sanford, and Mary Feffer (Mike), of Illinois; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and sisters, Pat Brown, of Texas, and Susan Godwin, of Georgia.
Memorial services was held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church. Pastor John Hirst officiated.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved