Richard Lee Ahrens, 85
Okeechobee - Richard Lee Ahrens died July 13, 2020. He was born January 19, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. A resident of Okeechobee for over 30 years was a member of the New Jersey Power Squadron, RV Holiday Ramblers, Okeechobee Model Airplane Club, Past Chairman of the Republican Party, and an Elder at Peace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and computers. He was also a Seminole Cove Board Member and Rock River Leisure Estates Board Member in Wisconsin.
Mr. Ahrens was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Ahrens, Sr. and Helen Hall Ahrens; and his brother, Harold Ahrens, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Ahrens; daughters, Debbie Carr (Ray), of Okeechobee, Catherine Ready (Mark), of Sanford, and Mary Feffer (Mike), of Illinois; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and sisters, Pat Brown, of Texas, and Susan Godwin, of Georgia.
Memorial services was held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church. Pastor John Hirst officiated.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
