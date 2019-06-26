Okeechobee - Richard "Dick" Lee Myers died June 23, 2019. He was born May 3, 1945 in Springfield, Ill. to Robert George and Almeda Marie (Hulub) Myers. A resident of Okeechobee for over 20 years, he enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a hardworking man that believed in the bond of a handshake and honor of a man's word.
Mr. Myers is survived by his wife, Sharon Myers; daughter, Becky Solensten, of Minnesota; brothers, Bryant Smith (Marie), Jack Smith (Paula), Chris Smith (Tina), Jeff Smith (Tangi), and Frankie Myers (Rob); sister, Carol Violante; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until celebration of life services at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
