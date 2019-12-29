Okeechobee - Richard Leroy Hayes died Dec. 25, 2019. He was born March 21, 1957 in Corona, Calif. He attended More 2 Life Ministries. He spent most of his working career in the retail lumber and building materials and construction industries including sales and management.
His greatest joy was spending time with his "three girls" (his wife, his sister-in-law, Janine, and his niece, Rebecka). He loved spending time with those younger than him, especially the nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. He had fun with them, never missed an opportunity to take advantage of a teachable moment and was self-sacrificing in his efforts to be a Christ-like role model to those younger than him. He dedicated most of his adult life to serving Christ by serving others. He was a fan of auto racing and loved spending time in the mountains.
Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Charles Hayes and Clara Bell (Rucks) Hayes; and brother, Terri Lee Hayes.
He was survived by his wife and best friend of 43 years, Karen (Douglas) Hayes; sisters-in-law, Janine Mims (Perry) and Kay Wynn (Bobby); brother-in-law, Roy "Roddy" Douglas; uncle, Wilson Rucks; numerous nieces; nephew; and great nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the More 2 Life Ministries, Inc. Building Fund Okeechobee or to the American Kidney Fund.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Cary McKee officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 29, 2019