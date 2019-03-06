Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Paul "Dick" Mattern. View Sign

OKEECHOBEE - Richard Paul "Dick" Mattern, born Aug. 31, 1928, a man of gentle spirit who loved his family, his Lord, his country and the joy of farming, passed away March 4, 2019 at home under the care of his family. Son of EE and Catherine Danner Mattern, he leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Judith Peterson Mattern. They moved to Okeechobee from Michigan in 1989.

Born and raised on a farm in Bremen, Ind. where Dick graduated high school. He entered military service in the U.S.

Dick bought his own land in Buchanan, Mich. in 1957 and farmed over 40 years and raised his family. He worked for Studebaker until the plant closed in 1963, and thereafter for Clark Equipment.

Dick was active in his communities, as a member of FFA, Grange, and 4H, as a volunteer with Boy Scouts, and even as caller for square dances at Rural Youth. In Buchanan, he was active in Oronoko UMC which he helped to build before transferring to First United Methodist Church of Okeechobee 29 years ago. At 1st UMC, he served as a trustee and as an usher. He performed many essential duties at the church, including maintenance. Dick also served Okeechobee for many years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and with Hospice.

A devoted father, he is survived by his children, Denise (Jim) Morton, Palm Coast, Fla., Richard (Cheri), Jr., Dale, Texas, Donna (Joe) Quick, Buchanan, Mich., Dianne (Tom) Higgins, Linn, Mo. and Dorothy Merriman, Jonesville, Mich.; grandchildren, Melissa, Joshua, Derick, Jakin, Katrina, Troy, Maisha, Alan, Jenny, Thomas (TJ), Alex, Christopher, Tyler; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, five brothers, and his son, Douglas.

His family wishes to thank Hospice and his church family for their support during his final illness. They request no flowers, but remembrance donations to Hospice or his church would be appreciated.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Okeechobee. Burial, following cremation, will take place in Niles, Mich. at a later date.

