LABELLE - Richard T. Reynolds, Sr. passed away February 25, 2020 at home in LaBelle.He was born Nov. 10, 1939 in Beltsville, Md., to the late Theodore and the late Lucille Margaret (Langley) Reynolds. He moved his family to LaBelle in 1973.
He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 59-1/ 2 years, Roberta L. (Preble) Reynolds; children, Christina (Dee Creechley) Reynolds, Victoria (Barry King) Reynolds and Richard (Trish) Reynolds, Jr.; sister-in-law, Janice McMahan; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Margaret King and Kathleen Wimer.
He was a life member of Harley Owners Group and ABATE of Naples. He enjoyed long rides on his Harley with friends to Harley functions and Rally's.
Richard's family is thankful for the care he received from his primary physician, Dr. Manuel Revuelta and his Hope Hospice care providers.
Funeral services were Monday, March 2, 2020 at Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church in LaBelle with Pastor David Mullins officiating. Visitation was at 10 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon reception in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to -LaBelle, 4575 Via Royale, Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919 attn: Amanda Dreszner, Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church – Mary & Martha Fund or a .
Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 5, 2020