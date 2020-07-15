Richard (Rick) Walker

King, 70

Richard (Rick) Walker King passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Monday evening, July 6, 2020 in Okeechobee, Florida. He was 70 years of age.

Rick was born April 23, 1950, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to Jack and May King. At six months of age his family relocated to Detroit, Michigan where they became US citizens.

A graduate of Hazel Park High School, Rick displayed an exceptional aptitude for working on anything with wheels and an engine. He worked at a number of automobile dealerships in the Detroit area establishing himself as a truly gifted mechanic, certified in all systems.

Rick enjoyed raising horses and served as president of the Michigan Hackney Pony Society. He was also talented as an artist. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, cooking, and Boy Scouts. He relocated to Okeechobee, Florida in 2008 where he became a popular singer at the Okeechobee American Legion post.

He is survived by two daughters, Mariah King and Jackie King of Michigan; his partner, Jackie Williams of Okeechobee; his younger sister, Deborah King Horner (David) of California; and older brother, John King (Lola) of Indiana; plus five nieces and nephews.







