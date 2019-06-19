Okeechobee - Ricky Allen Hancock died June 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 13, 1954 in Vero Beach, Fla. to Norris "Sonny" Hancock and Nadine (Brock) Hancock. A resident of Okeechobee for 65 years, he enjoyed performing in rodeos as a roper, fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He was a devoted family man that loved his family dearly. For many years he was a truck driver for Walpole and for over 20 years he was the foreman for Lake Cattle Company.
Mr. Hancock was preceded in death by his parents, Norris "Sonny" Hancock and Nadine (Brock) Hancock; and his nephew, Mitchell Glen Hancock, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kim Matchett Hancock; son, Brock Allen Hancock (Shelby); grandson, Teagan Allen Hancock, all of Okeechobee; brother, Mitchell Hancock (Paula); sister, Missy Murphy; father-in-law, Sam Davis; mother-in-law, Diane Davis; sisters-in-law, Kay Chapman (Elwood), Keli Trimnal, and Karla Pittman (Curtis); nephews, Sonny Hancock (Cynthia), David Hancock (Heather), Colt Murphy, Kyle Murphy, and Kolby Trimnal (Stephanie); nieces, Ashley Hancock, Veronica Murphy, Courtney Bobst (Luke), Leighia Murphy (Robert), Chelsea Kindell (Logan), and Jessieca Pittman (Evan Soto); and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at New Testament Baptist Church, 535 Ellerbee RD, Okeechobee, FL 34972. Interment will follow at Fort Drum Cemetery. Pastor Aaron Dowler and Pastor Mike Worf will officiate.
At the cemetery, any cattlemen and cattlewomen that would like to may bring their brand to brand Ricky's casket.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 19, 2019