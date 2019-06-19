Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Allen Hancock. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Send Flowers Obituary

Okeechobee - Ricky Allen Hancock died June 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 13, 1954 in Vero Beach, Fla. to Norris "Sonny" Hancock and Nadine (Brock) Hancock. A resident of Okeechobee for 65 years, he enjoyed performing in rodeos as a roper, fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He was a devoted family man that loved his family dearly. For many years he was a truck driver for Walpole and for over 20 years he was the foreman for Lake Cattle Company.

Mr. Hancock was preceded in death by his parents, Norris "Sonny" Hancock and Nadine (Brock) Hancock; and his nephew, Mitchell Glen Hancock, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kim Matchett Hancock; son, Brock Allen Hancock (Shelby); grandson, Teagan Allen Hancock, all of Okeechobee; brother, Mitchell Hancock (Paula); sister, Missy Murphy; father-in-law, Sam Davis; mother-in-law, Diane Davis; sisters-in-law, Kay Chapman (Elwood), Keli Trimnal, and Karla Pittman (Curtis); nephews, Sonny Hancock (Cynthia), David Hancock (Heather), Colt Murphy, Kyle Murphy, and Kolby Trimnal (Stephanie); nieces, Ashley Hancock, Veronica Murphy, Courtney Bobst (Luke), Leighia Murphy (Robert), Chelsea Kindell (Logan), and Jessieca Pittman (Evan Soto); and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at New Testament Baptist Church, 535 Ellerbee RD, Okeechobee, FL 34972. Interment will follow at Fort Drum Cemetery. Pastor Aaron Dowler and Pastor Mike Worf will officiate.

At the cemetery, any cattlemen and cattlewomen that would like to may bring their brand to brand Ricky's casket.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Ricky Allen Hancock died June 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 13, 1954 in Vero Beach, Fla. to Norris "Sonny" Hancock and Nadine (Brock) Hancock. A resident of Okeechobee for 65 years, he enjoyed performing in rodeos as a roper, fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He was a devoted family man that loved his family dearly. For many years he was a truck driver for Walpole and for over 20 years he was the foreman for Lake Cattle Company.Mr. Hancock was preceded in death by his parents, Norris "Sonny" Hancock and Nadine (Brock) Hancock; and his nephew, Mitchell Glen Hancock, Jr.He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kim Matchett Hancock; son, Brock Allen Hancock (Shelby); grandson, Teagan Allen Hancock, all of Okeechobee; brother, Mitchell Hancock (Paula); sister, Missy Murphy; father-in-law, Sam Davis; mother-in-law, Diane Davis; sisters-in-law, Kay Chapman (Elwood), Keli Trimnal, and Karla Pittman (Curtis); nephews, Sonny Hancock (Cynthia), David Hancock (Heather), Colt Murphy, Kyle Murphy, and Kolby Trimnal (Stephanie); nieces, Ashley Hancock, Veronica Murphy, Courtney Bobst (Luke), Leighia Murphy (Robert), Chelsea Kindell (Logan), and Jessieca Pittman (Evan Soto); and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at New Testament Baptist Church, 535 Ellerbee RD, Okeechobee, FL 34972. Interment will follow at Fort Drum Cemetery. Pastor Aaron Dowler and Pastor Mike Worf will officiate.At the cemetery, any cattlemen and cattlewomen that would like to may bring their brand to brand Ricky's casket.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Published in NewsZapFL on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close