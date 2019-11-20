Rita Ellerbee Arnold (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Ellerbee Arnold.
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Okeechobee - Rita Ellerbee Arnold died Nov. 15, 2019. She was born April 19, 1939 in Meridian, Miss. to James and Charlie Lois (Ridgon) Purvis. A resident of Okeechobee over 70 years, she was a cook for many years in the Okeechobee County School System, Raulerson Hospital, Okeechobee County Jail, and Eckerd Youth Development.
Mrs. Arnold is survived by her husband of ten years, Marvin Arnold, of Okeechobee; sons, Jesse Ellerbee (Betty), of Mississippi, Randy Ellerbee, of Okeechobee, Terry Ellerbee, of Okeechobee, Robby Ellerbee (Kim), of Okeechobee, Billy Ellerbee (Stacey), of Okeechobee, and John Ellerbee (DeeDee), of Mississippi; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; brothers, Grady Purvis, of Clewiston, Phillip Purvis (Brenda), of Okeechobee and Flynn Mosley (Linda), of Tennessee; and sister, Ruth Bunyard, of Okeechobee.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.