Okeechobee - Rita Ellerbee Arnold died Nov. 15, 2019. She was born April 19, 1939 in Meridian, Miss. to James and Charlie Lois (Ridgon) Purvis. A resident of Okeechobee over 70 years, she was a cook for many years in the Okeechobee County School System, Raulerson Hospital, Okeechobee County Jail, and Eckerd Youth Development.
Mrs. Arnold is survived by her husband of ten years, Marvin Arnold, of Okeechobee; sons, Jesse Ellerbee (Betty), of Mississippi, Randy Ellerbee, of Okeechobee, Terry Ellerbee, of Okeechobee, Robby Ellerbee (Kim), of Okeechobee, Billy Ellerbee (Stacey), of Okeechobee, and John Ellerbee (DeeDee), of Mississippi; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; brothers, Grady Purvis, of Clewiston, Phillip Purvis (Brenda), of Okeechobee and Flynn Mosley (Linda), of Tennessee; and sister, Ruth Bunyard, of Okeechobee.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019