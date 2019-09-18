Okeechobee - Robert Earl Parrish died Sept. 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 7, 1937 in Parrish, Fla. to William and Martha (Smith) Parrish. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He retired from the Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Investigation Department after 28 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Mr. Parrish is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lorraine; daughters, Karen Boglarsky and Kimberly Anderson, both of Tennessee; son, Keven Parrish and his companion Tracey Dyer, of Moore Haven; seven grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Fortner Cemetery in Parrish, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Hospice.
