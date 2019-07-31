Bo Bailey died July 26, 2019. He was born Jan 5, 1948 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Darlene; sister, Peggy; daughter, Sherry; son, Nathan (Bobbie); five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Services will be held on August 10, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church, 500 SW 9th Street, Okeechobee. Immediate family viewing will be at 10 a.m., visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. Food will be available immediately following the service in the fellowship hall at the church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 31, 2019