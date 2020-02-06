North Fort Myers - Robert C. Rodriguez passed away Feb. 1, 2020 in Cape Coral, Fla. He was born Dec. 26, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Adolfo and the late Mary Jane Cisnero Rodriguez.
Survivors include his longtime partner, Suzan Baker of North Fort Myers; daughters, Ashley (David) Arevalo of Cape Coral, Nakita (Todd) Rich of Lenoir City, Tenn. and Jayda (Wesley) Godbey of Louden, Tenn.; brothers, Sixto Rodriguez of LaBelle and Adolfo (Veronica) Rodriguez, Jr. of Texas; sisters, Julia Rodriguez (Kenny) Howard of LaBelle and Lupe (Mark) Taylor of LaBelle; and grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia, David III, Lily, Henry, Jackson and Riley. He was preceded by his parents; and sister, Frances Rodriguez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 6, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, LaBelle. Interment will be in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – LaBelle.
Funeral arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 6, 2020