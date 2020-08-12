1/1
Robert Daniel "Danny" Scott
1957 - 2020
Robert 'Danny' Daniel
Scott, 62
Okeechobee - Robert "Danny" Daniel Scott died August 9, 2020. He was born November 1, 1957 in Fort Pierce to Henry T. Scott, Jr. and Mae (McDuffie) Scott. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee he enjoyed fishing, working cows, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Henry T. Scott, Jr. and his brother, Hank Scott.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diann Scott; daughter, Marie Boswell (Terrence); mother, Mae Scott, all of Okeechobee; brother, Park Platt; grandchildren, Lane, Ta'makia, and La'Darian; great grandchild, Meadow; and sons, Preston Bass and Nathan Bass.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Doyle McDuffie officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
AUG
19
Service
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
