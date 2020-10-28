Robert Daniel Staton, 68
Okeechobee - Robert Daniel Staton died October 21, 2020. He was born January 16, 1952 in Jacksonville, Florida to Walter and Frances (Mardis) Staton. A resident of Okeechobee for 45 years, he was a well-known Deputy with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. He enjoyed hunting and treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Mr. Staton was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mandy Staton; sons, Brad Staton (Tracie) and Robbie Staton (Lindsey); daughters, Laura Staton (David), Lacy Rock (Jacob), and Rachel Rock (Bryan); grandchildren, Harlie, Colton, Mason, Grayson, Emmy, and Rhett; brothers, Mark Staton, Rick Staton (Sandra), JD Staton (Patricia), Joe Staton (Linda), and David Staton; sister, Janet Stone; great friend, Noel Stephen; and his little buddy, "Cowboy".
Visitation was 2:30 p.m. until services at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Skip Bryant Memorial Fund, 504 NW 4th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.