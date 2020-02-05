Okeechobee - Robert Dean Siler died Feb. 2, 2020. He was born Sept. 27, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio to Robert and Betty Siler. A resident of Okeechobee for over 45 years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Reba Siler; his sons, Bobby Siler (Heather) and James Siler (Tiffany); daughter, Ashley Sheffield (Tony); eight grandchildren; brothers, Denny Siler and David Siler, all of Okeechobee; and sister, Kathy Burney.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 5, 2020