Robert Donald Scruggs, Sr., 91

Robert Donald Scruggs, Sr, age 91, passed peacefully August 18, 2020 at TrustBridge Hospice.

For well over three decades Don served in numerous positions with South Bay Growers and U.S. Sugar where he was well respected and highly regarded for his knowledge and work ethic. A sense of service was the cornerstone of Don's life. He served in the Navy on the USS Saipan, during which time he would send his paycheck home to help his parents build their home in Morven, Ga. He served decades in the AA program to help others through their difficult times. He was an active church member. He made certain his family had wonderful vacations on Ft. Myers Beach during the off season of the produce industry. He taught his boys by way of example how to treat others and live a responsible, full life.

His is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vera; his sons, Robert Donald Scruggs, Jr. and wife, Barbara, Greg Scruggs and wife, Terri; grandchildren, Ami Arenz Seener and husband, Tim, Robert Donald Scruggs, III and wife, Natalie, Sydney Scruggs and fiancé, Brian, and Quentin Scruggs; great-grandchildren, Colton and Parker.

The family chooses not to risk the health of our friends and loved ones and will forgo services. We will meet another time to celebrate the life of Don Scruggs. Don's final resting place will be Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston, Fla.







