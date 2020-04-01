Okeechobee - Robert Edward Burgess died March 26, 2020 and went Home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born Jan. 6, 1941 in Fort Pierce to Robert "Red" and Nina (Boromei) Burgess. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of The Gathering. The eldest of three children, he was a hardworking man. He purchased Burgess Supply from his father in 1971 and ran it until the store closed Nov. of 2017. He was very proud of his butterfly garden.
Mr. Burgess is survived by his sister, Patty Burgess, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, Richard Boromei, of Okeechobee; uncle, Nick Boromei (Willy), of Okeechobee, and a host of lifelong friends.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gathering.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 1, 2020