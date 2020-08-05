Robert Eugene Sharp, 76
Okeechobee - Robert Eugene Sharp died July 30, 2020. He was born September 28, 1943 in Marion, Indiana to Edward and Mildred (Renbarger) Sharp. A resident of Okeechobee since 1980, he was a member of Okeechobee Christian Church, Moose Lodge, Eagles BHR, and American Legion. He was a lifelong Yankees fan.
Mr. Sharp was preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Haley Windham; and brother, Byron Sharp.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Farrell Sharp; sons, R. Joseph Sharp and Stephen Sharp; daughter, Rebecca Racine, all of Okeechobee; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, William Sharp (Frieda), of Indianapolis, Ind.; and sister, Ruth Ann Zechiel (Larry), of Culver, Ind.
Visitation were 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
