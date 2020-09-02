1/1
Robert F. Glenn
Robert F. Glenn, 93
Okeechobee - Robert F. Glenn died August 26, 2020. He was born August 29, 1926 in Miami to John W. and Agnes (Matthew) Glenn. A resident of Okeechobee most of his life, he proudly served our country in the United States Marines. He was a member of the Marine Corps League in Andrews, North Carolina. He also served 35 years as an employee of the United States Postal Service.
Mr. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; wives, JoAnne and Dorothy.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, "His Beloved", Josephine Glenn, of Okeechobee; sons, Chester Glenn (Debbie), of Fort Lauderdale, and Frank Glenn, of Eustis; step daughters, Cindi Hortman, of Okeechobee, Marcia Woodham (Troy), of Indiantown, and Missy Fipps (Lawrence), of Okeechobee; stepsons, Rusty Glenn (Vickie), of Andrews, North Carolina, Johnny Bennett (Twila), of Macon, Mississippi, and David Bennett (Angie), of St. Cloud, and Allen Bennett, of Okeechobee; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.
Visitation was 3 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Pastor Terrell Rowland and Pastor Loy Mershimer officiated.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
