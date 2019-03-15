Okeechobee - Robert Frederick Teagan died March 14, 2019. He was born Oct. 14, 1936 in Michigan. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Mr. Teagan was a member of the Brighton Masonic Lodge #247, Amara Shrine, and Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge. A resident of Okeechobee over 20 years, he was a member of the Oakview Baptist Church. He enjoyed antique cars, raising exotic birds, and fishing. He was always willing to help people.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frederick Teagan.
Mr. Teagan was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Teagan and Elizabeth Belcher; and his son, Delmar.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy "Dot" Teagan, of Okeechobee; daughters, Elizabeth Andrews (Michel), of Tallahassee, and Sheryl Pollard (William), of Lake Worth; stepchildren, Michael Whalen (Brandi), Kelly Stevko, and Janet Dodge (Jim); 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold, Tom, and Jim; and sisters, Wilma, Norma, and Rose.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Masonic services will follow at 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow with Pastor John Garner of Oakview Baptist Church officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 15, 2019