Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frederick Teagan. View Sign

Okeechobee - Robert Frederick Teagan died March 14, 2019. He was born Oct. 14, 1936 in Michigan. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Mr. Teagan was a member of the Brighton Masonic Lodge #247, Amara Shrine, and Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge. A resident of Okeechobee over 20 years, he was a member of the Oakview Baptist Church. He enjoyed antique cars, raising exotic birds, and fishing. He was always willing to help people.

Mr. Teagan was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Teagan and Elizabeth Belcher; and his son, Delmar.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy "Dot" Teagan, of Okeechobee; daughters, Elizabeth Andrews (Michel), of Tallahassee, and Sheryl Pollard (William), of Lake Worth; stepchildren, Michael Whalen (Brandi), Kelly Stevko, and Janet Dodge (Jim); 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold, Tom, and Jim; and sisters, Wilma, Norma, and Rose.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Masonic services will follow at 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow with Pastor John Garner of Oakview Baptist Church officiating.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Robert Frederick Teagan died March 14, 2019. He was born Oct. 14, 1936 in Michigan. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Mr. Teagan was a member of the Brighton Masonic Lodge #247, Amara Shrine, and Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge. A resident of Okeechobee over 20 years, he was a member of the Oakview Baptist Church. He enjoyed antique cars, raising exotic birds, and fishing. He was always willing to help people.Mr. Teagan was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Teagan and Elizabeth Belcher; and his son, Delmar.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy "Dot" Teagan, of Okeechobee; daughters, Elizabeth Andrews (Michel), of Tallahassee, and Sheryl Pollard (William), of Lake Worth; stepchildren, Michael Whalen (Brandi), Kelly Stevko, and Janet Dodge (Jim); 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold, Tom, and Jim; and sisters, Wilma, Norma, and Rose.Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Masonic services will follow at 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow with Pastor John Garner of Oakview Baptist Church officiating.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.comAll arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close