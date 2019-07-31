MOORE HAVEN - Robert Henry Lee McColley passed away July 23, 2019 in Moore Haven.
He was born May 15, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to William Andrew and Myrtle (Olson) McColley. Mr. McColley married Cheryl Montsdeoca Feb. 29, 1976 in Moore Haven, Florida. He served in the Army from Feb. 12, 1957 to Feb. 11, 1959 . He was past President of the Glades Youth Livestock Organization, he was a life time member of the Elks Lodge #1853 of Clewiston, and he was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clewiston for many years. He owned and operated House of Beauty on Bond Street in Clewiston for over 50 years.
Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl McColley; his children, Karen Lynn McColley, Rev. Michael Robert McColley, Alicia Holland Lee, and Kimberly Darlene Vickers; ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, two sisters, Marjorie Jordan and Karen Nelson.
Memorial celebration of Robert's life was held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston with Pastor Michael Robert McColley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in his honor be given to the Glades Youth Livestock Organization in Moore Haven.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 31, 2019