Okeechobee - Bubba Carey passed away on Aug. 19, 2019. He was born Nov. 25, 1956 to the late William F. Carey and Naomi June Walker in Chicago, Ill.
Bubba was big, strong, loving, compassionate and giving man. He worked as a laborer of many trades. He loved his family and friends. He also loved to feed people. He loved football- the Chicago bears and calling his sister, Sandy Loser and nephew, Michael Pearson, during the games. He loved riding his Harley with the club and listening to music. He will be missed by many.
He was a loving husband to Shelly K. Carey; dedicated father to Donovan J. Carey and Dustin Jan Carey; a happy and proud PaPa to his granddaughter, Stormy June Carey, all of Okeechobee, Fla. He also leaves behind his sister, Sondra Loser, of Dayton, Ohio; two brothers, Jerry Spires, of Dundee, Fla. and David Dailey, of Rock Falls, Ill.; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his baby son, Dusty J. Carey; sister, Vickie Carey; and three brothers, Lenny Dailey, Jack Dailey, and Bill Dailey.
No services will be held.
