MOORE HAVEN - Robert J. King, Sr. passed away Jan. 2, 2020 in LaBelle.
He was born April 7, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Frank J and Margaret (Hayes) King.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Loretta (Shipton) King; one son, Richard J. King; one daughter, Cheryl Ivack; two brothers, Wayne R. King and Frank J. King, Jr.; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert J. King, Jr.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2010 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Moore Haven, with Pastor John Garvey officiating.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 8, 2020