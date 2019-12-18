Okeechobee - Robert L. Hurt died Dec. 10, 2019. He was born August 6, 1942 in Midway, Ala. He worked for Lykes Citrus for 21 years. He was a hardworking man and a loving husband.
Mr. Hurt is survived by his wife, Connie Castle; brothers, Jessie Hurt (Rose) and Charles Hurt; sister, Gussie Richardson; niece, Jackie Fancy; and nephew, Samuel Fancy.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
