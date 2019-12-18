Robert L. Hurt (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Okeechobee - Robert L. Hurt died Dec. 10, 2019. He was born August 6, 1942 in Midway, Ala. He worked for Lykes Citrus for 21 years. He was a hardworking man and a loving husband.
Mr. Hurt is survived by his wife, Connie Castle; brothers, Jessie Hurt (Rose) and Charles Hurt; sister, Gussie Richardson; niece, Jackie Fancy; and nephew, Samuel Fancy.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 18, 2019
