Okeechobee - Robert Walter Freimann passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2019, at his home in Okeechobee.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary; nieces, Elizabeth Carrier and Monica Dougherty of Chicago; and nephew, Steve Varela of Lake Carlisle, Ind.
Robert was born on Oct. 12, 1930, in Chicago, Ill. He served in the Navy at the end of World War II as a photographer and spent most his years professionally as a painter. He moved with his wife to his dream retirement home on the Kissimmee River in Okeechobee in 2000. He loved being on the water and enjoyed spending time with his wife, friends and neighbors.
His wife and family wish to thank his wonderful neighbors, Jack and Kathy Quackenbush, Bryant Culpepper and Cliff Coxbill, for helping them through this difficult time.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 16, 2019