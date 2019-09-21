Robert Wendell Jones of Franklin, N.C. passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. He was born Dec. 14, 1936 in Butler County, Ala. to the late Spright Jones and Wynona Williams Jones. Mr. Jones was a U.S. Army Veteran, he attended Prentiss Baptist Church and he loved farming and mowing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Jones; and a brother, Lewis Jones.
Survivors include a daughter, Julie Black (Brian) of Greenback, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jordan and Jayme Follis both of Tennessee; sisters, Sue Phillips and Nancy McDonald both of Alabama; brothers, Randy Jones of Florida, Rodney Jones of Alabama, Marty Jones and Tony Jones; a very special friend, Selma Craine.
Celebration of Robert's life was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating, burial was in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday evening from 5-7 pm also at Akin-Davis Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 21, 2019