Okeechobee - Robert William Christensen died July 2, 2019. He was born Sept. 14, 1930 in Brockton, Mass. to Rudolf and Grace (Henry) Christensen. A resident of Okeechobee since 1995, he was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. An avid Boston Red Sox and NASCAR fan, especially Richard Petty. He loved spending time with his family and worked hard to provide for them.
Mr. Christensen was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Betty Lou Christensen; second wife, Ruby Nell Christensen; and son, Kenny Christensen.
He is survived by his sons, Bob Christensen, Jr., of Guyton, Ga., and Dave Christensen, of Okeechobee; daughters, Juanita Brooks (Walter), of Waynesville, N.C., and Catherine Nance, of Okeechobee; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; stepsons, Wayne Richbourg (Bonnie), of Okeechobee, and Randy Richbourg (Anita), of Clewiston; and stepdaughter, Donna Lightsey, of Fort Pierce.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 3, 2019