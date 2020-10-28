Roberta Frances
Zimmerman Harris, 91
OKEECHOBEE - Roberta Frances Zimmerman Harris of Okeechobee, Florida, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, went to be with her Lord on October 22, 2020. Born October 11, 1929 in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Nellie Tyler Zimmerman and the last and youngest of ten siblings.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Julian Upton Harris in 2011 and her devoted daughter, Susan Debra Ramsburg in 2018.
She leaves behind one son, Robert Julian Harris & wife, Christina of Frederick, Md; one daughter, Judith Ann Calhoun & husband, Duane of Bonita Springs, Florida; grandsons, Michael Howard Ramsburg, Julian Carl Harris; three step-grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Roberta was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting, and making crafts. She loved to reminisce about times gone by, especially growing up on the farm and times spent with her family. She and her husband, Julian, were snowbirds that flew south to Okeechobee, Florida many years and became Floridian's in 1986.
Special thanks and gratitude to Ruth and all those at Grand Oaks for the loving care they provided.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later in Frederick, Maryland.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.okeechobeeseawinds.com
.