SUMTER, S.C. - Robin Gail (Nelson) Robinson formerly of Okeechobee passed away at her residence in Sumter, S.C. on Nov. 20, 2019.
Born in Bayshore, Long Island, N.Y. on Dec. 17, 1956. Robin was strong in her faith, loved the Lord, spending time with her family and singing.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill Robinson; father, Robert Nelson; paternal grandparents, William and Irene Nelson; maternal grandparents, Hutch and Bertha Roberts.
Survivors include mother, Patricia Nelson Abele of Okeechobee; sisters, Cheryl Ury (George) of Port St. Lucie, Donna Espada (Takio) of Okeechobee and Debbie Rucks (Scott) of TyTy, Ga.; children, Patricia Fleming, Tammy Hudson (Chris) and Thomas Lawrence; grandchildren, Melissa, Trace, Payton, Christopher, Emily and David; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family held a private celebration of life.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 4, 2019