OKEECHOBEE â€" Robin Lynn Tresch passed at Vitas Hospice in Naples, While Robin was not ready, her body was. She left behind her beloved Chiweenie â€œZippyâ€�.

Robin is survived by six siblings, William (Bill) Creighton, James (Jim) Creighton, Brian Creighton, Kevin Creighton, Terri Ann Dragonowski, and Cathy Hensley; and many nieces and nephews, too many to acknowledge.

Robin was a wonderful lady and cherished friend. She had courage, wit, spunk, charm and grace. Above all she had love for all she cared for. She was free spirit, a girl with a smile and a laugh you couldnâ€™t forget. She had so much love for animals, it was hard to compete with them. She was happiest with her animals.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to a no kill animal shelter of your choice or Naples Vitas in her name. They took great care of her.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store