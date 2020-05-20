Roger Calhoun
William Roger Calhoun, a lifelong resident of Okeechobee, Florida, passed away May 12, 2020. Roger was born on March 3, 1961.
He worked most of his life working cows and building fences. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Calhoun; his mother, Audrey Calhoun; sisters, Debbie and Katy; brothers, Donnel, and Jerry.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty McGlamery and Barbara (Robert) Stewart; brothers, Danny (Becky), George, Richard, James (Helen), and Robert; as well as his best friend of many years, Jerry Carnley, who was always there for him.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Okeechobee for the wonderful care provided to Roger in his final days. Donations can be made to Hospice of Okeechobee in Rogerâ€™s name.
Memorial service to be held at a later time.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.
