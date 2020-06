Okeechobee - Roger David Lowry died June 3, 2020. He was born April 4, 1952 in Chattanooga, Tenn. to Thomas and Lulla Bella (Stafford) Lowry. A resident of Okeechobee over 50 years, he enjoyed hunting.Mr. Lowry was preceded in death by his son, Travis Lowry.He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie Lowry, of Okeechobee; daughter, Jennifer Pafford (Steven), of Okeechobee; stepsons, Shannon Vinson (Dawna), of Fla., and Wayne Vinson (Kim), of Okeechobee; and seven grandchildren.No services will be held.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.