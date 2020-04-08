Okeechobee - Roger "Gene" Thomas peacefully went to be with the Lord April 3, 2020. He was born in Tice, Fla. on Sept. 12, 1942. A resident of Okeechobee for the past 30 years, he had also lived in other Florida locations including Orlando and Titusville.
Gene was a member of Fountain of Life Church where he served as a Presbyter and greeter and was also a member of the School of Leaders Program. He and his wife had a music ministry performing at Grand Oaks, Okeechobee Health Care Facility and Hospice of Okeechobee. A retiree of Florida Power & Light he then was employed by the Atlantic Group and The Okeechobee Livestock Market.
Gene was known to everyone as a sweet and gentle man. He loved people and always said "God bless you" to friends or strangers alike. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
He was preceded is death by his parents, Benjamin and Myrtis (Lowrey) Thomas; son, Brian Thomas; and brothers, Dale, Kenneth, Ray, Jimmy, Harold and Wayne Thomas.
Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Carolyn Dunn Thomas; sons, Dale and Matt Thomas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces; all of whom he loved dearly.
A graveside gathering will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Dave Robertson of the Fountain of Life Church. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Due to the Corona Virus, it is necessary to limit the size of the gathering so the family requests that only family and close friends attend, no children please.
