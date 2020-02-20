Ronald L. Seals (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. Seals.
Service Information
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL
33935-5072
(863)-675-2125
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LABELLE - Ronald L. Seals passed away Feb. 9, 2020 in LaBelle.
He was born July 29, 1964 in Houston, Mo., to the late Arthur Lee and the late Zo Rella (Poston) Seals.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melanie A. (Hansen) Seals; two daughters, Natasha Gudvangen (Ryan) and Stephanie Chavira (Sergio); three brothers, David Brown, Rich Seals and Randy Brown; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Art Seals; mother, Zo Rella (Poston) Parsons; and his son, Wesley Kash Howard.
Visitation was Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle. Interment will be in Upper Campground Cemetery, Kingston, Arkansas.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.