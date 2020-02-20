LABELLE - Ronald L. Seals passed away Feb. 9, 2020 in LaBelle.
He was born July 29, 1964 in Houston, Mo., to the late Arthur Lee and the late Zo Rella (Poston) Seals.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melanie A. (Hansen) Seals; two daughters, Natasha Gudvangen (Ryan) and Stephanie Chavira (Sergio); three brothers, David Brown, Rich Seals and Randy Brown; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Art Seals; mother, Zo Rella (Poston) Parsons; and his son, Wesley Kash Howard.
Visitation was Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle. Interment will be in Upper Campground Cemetery, Kingston, Arkansas.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 20, 2020