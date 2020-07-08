Ronald Raymond Todd, 64
MOORE HAVEN - Ronald Raymond Todd died July 1, 2020. He was born June 10, 1956 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Raymond and Louise (Wainright) Todd. He was a seasonal resident of Moore Haven for seven years. He enjoyed boats and antique cars.
Mr. Todd is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy Todd, of Moore Haven; sister, Cheryl Youngs (Gary), of Moore Haven; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.