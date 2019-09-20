Okeechobee – Ronnie Glenn Fralix, Sr. died Sept. 15, 2019. He was born Feb. 25, 1953 in Giles County, Tenn. He was a resident of Okeechobee for over 50 years, having come from Pulaski, Tenn. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Fralix enjoyed fishing, hog hunting, barbequing with family, taking roadtrips, and telling stories about growing up. One of his favorite stories was about him washing his dad's car in the creek. He was a simple, hardworking man that loved his family. He was not afraid to say "I love you" or even that he thought his family was being ignorant.
Mr. Fralix is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cathy Fralix; sons, Paul Glenn Fralix (Eleanor), of Orlando, Ronnie Fralix, Jr., of Okeechobee, Chad Fralix, of Ft. Pierce, Travis Fralix, of Okeechobee, and Ridge Fralix (Ashlee), of Ft. Pierce; daughters, Marsha Fralix and Chris Fralix, all of Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren; brother, Carey Fralix, of Sweetwater, Tenn.; and stepsons, Keith Sage (Wanda) and Shayne Sage, all of Okeechobee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry, Norris, Emmette, Kenny, and Terry; and sister, Linda Hines.
Private family services were held.
