Okeechobee - Rosario Medina died July 25, 2019. She was born May 31, 1941 in Quitupan Jalisco, Mexico to Alfredo Oceguera and Zenaida Trelles. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and Union Femenil. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Ms. Medina is survived by her daughters, Erica Medina, of South Carolina, Hilda Medina, Raquel Villalpando, Imelda Quiroz (Nicolas), all of Okeechobee, Lilia Medina, of Austin, Texas, and Veronica Nunez (Paul), of Okeechobee; sons, Manuel Medina and Salvador Medina, both of Okeechobee; fifteen grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Baptista with Pastor Miseal Castillo officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 31, 2019