LABELLE - Rosemarie Armgard Allen passed away April 20, 2019 in Cape Coral.
She was born Mar. 25, 1936 in Rottleberode, Germany to the late Helmut Lillig and the late Charlotte Antonie (Gerding) Lillig. Rosemarie grew up in Berlin and moved to Chicago in 1959. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Physical Therapy. Rosemarie worked as a physical therapist for the VA Hospital in Madison, WI for 20 years.
After retirement, Rosemarie and her husband, James traveled extensively and lived on the sailboat "Libelle" for 12 years. They moved to LaBelle in 2011.
Survivors include her husband, James L. Rust; sons, Marcus John Allen of Sleepy Hollow, Ill. and Mathias Edwawrd Allen of Madison, Wis.; daughter, Yvonne Charlotte Allen of Baton Rouge, La.; sister, Brunhilde Ernst of Konstance, Germany; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 25, 2019