Rosemarie Gosa 88 passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Mrs. Gosa was born in London England on Nov. 15, 1930. She moved to the United States in 1953. She was a long-time resident of Indiantown and Okeechobee Florida.

Mrs. Gosa is survived by her husband of 37 years, James W. Gosa; her sister, Josephine Goldberg (London England); eight children, Bonita Jones (Jim), Russell Lincoln (Sally), Kimberly McMahon (Mike), Michele Hallet (Tim), Scott Lincoln, Tina Gomez, Lisa Sutton (Tommy) and Andrea Hansen (Bryan); 20 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; many other family and friends.

Mrs. Gosa was predeceased by her parents, Elias and Flora Vangelder; her brother, Sidney Vangelder; her sister, Pauline Hamler; two sons, Stephen and Bryan Lincoln; two grandsons, Dale Jones and Ryan McMahon.

A memorial service to celebrate Rosemarie Gosa's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 4 p.m. at The Family Worship Center, 15285 SW Indian Mound Dr., Indiantown, FL 34956.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting contributions to made in Rosemarie Gosa's name, to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation.





