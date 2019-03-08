Okeechobee - Roy "Danny" Daniel Hall died March 5, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1948 in Danville, Ky. to Robert and Ruby (Stevens) Hall. A resident of Okeechobee for four years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and airboating.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Daniel "Danny" Hall.
Mr. Hall is survived by his son, Roy Hall, Jr., of West Palm Beach; daughter, Linda Hall, of Ft. Pierce; brothers, Richard, Charles, Joe, and Bubber; sisters, Mary Lou and Lillie Mae; grandchildren, Stetson, Danni, Danielle, and Michael; and great grandchildren, Sofia, Victor Jr., Antonio, David, and Adilynn.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 8, 2019