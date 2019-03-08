Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Daniel "Danny" Hall. View Sign

Okeechobee - Roy "Danny" Daniel Hall died March 5, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1948 in Danville, Ky. to Robert and Ruby (Stevens) Hall. A resident of Okeechobee for four years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and airboating.

Mr. Hall is survived by his son, Roy Hall, Jr., of West Palm Beach; daughter, Linda Hall, of Ft. Pierce; brothers, Richard, Charles, Joe, and Bubber; sisters, Mary Lou and Lillie Mae; grandchildren, Stetson, Danni, Danielle, and Michael; and great grandchildren, Sofia, Victor Jr., Antonio, David, and Adilynn.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





