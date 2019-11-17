IVA, S.C. - Roy Dennis Hughes a resident of Iva, S.C., formerly of Okeechobee, and husband of Alice Bryant Hughes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home.
Born in Green Cove Springs, Fla., he was a son of Virginia Parkerson Kerby and the late Elbert Leroy Hughes.
Roy proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a member of the SeaBees. He worked as an electrician for Florida Power and Light Co. for 37 years before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Leroy Hughes; and his sister, Sheila Hughes.
Roy is survived his beloved wife of 47 years, Alice Bryant Hughes; two sons, Troy Hughes (Claire) of Orlando, Fla. and Heath Hughes (Jenny) of Okeechobee, Fla.; his mother, Virginia Kerby of Okeechobee; one brother, James Hughes of Archer, Fla.; four grandchildren, Addison Hughes, Bryant Hughes, Isla Hughes and Wiley Vaughn.
A Celebration of Roy's life will be held at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home in Okeechobee on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, with visitation at 4 p.m. followed by services at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Roy's memory to More to Life Ministries, 605 SW Park Street, Suite 214, Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 17, 2019