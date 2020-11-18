Ruby McCullers, 80
Okeechobee - Ruby McCullers died November 13, 2020. She was born December 21, 1939 in Melbourne, Florida to the late Will and Rose Campbell. Mrs. McCullers attended school in Okeechobee County until the 5th grade when she relocated to Kenansville and attended school in Kenansville. She met Mr. McCullers in Kenansville when she was a waitress, and he was running a service station. She loved flowers-especially orchids- and enjoyed making guava jelly and cooking. She was a devoted wife and mother, beloved neighbor, and outspoken good-hearted woman. She was a devoted member of Fort Drum Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Clarice Fay McCullers Garmany; twin brother, Rudy Campbell; brothers, Albert Campbell and Harold Campbell; sisters, Frances Godwin, Judy A. Lambert, Addie Demark, and Roseet Campbell; and her parents, Will and Rose Campbell.
Mrs. McCullers is survived by her husband of 60 years, John M. McCullers; daughters, Anna McCullers, of Okeechobee, and Allison Cain (Justin), of Lake Wales; grandchildren, Dillan Marion McCullers, Dalton Snow, Chad Garmany (Stephanie), Charat Garmany, Amanda Green (Ryan), Jessica Youngblood (Brodie Warren), and Logan Fulford; great grandchildren, Cooper, Layne, Adalynn, Ryleigh, McKenzie, Kayla, Haley, J.C., and River.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Drum Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.