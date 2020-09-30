1/1
Russell Harold Adams
Russell Harold Adams, 86
Okeechobee - Russell Harold Adams died Sept. 28, 2020. He was born April 29, 1934, in Champaign, Ill. to John and Julia (Davis) Adams. He was a resident of Okeechobee for 36 years. Russell proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of VFW 10539. He enjoyed playing golf.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra Adams. He is survived by his son, Russ Adams of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Rusty Adams of St. Cloud, Fla., Julia Adams of Cape Coral, Fla., and Ashley Werk of Okeechobee; great-grandchildren, Kimberlyn, Payton, Caven, Jenna, Case, Georgia, Chase and Aubrey.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Robertson presiding.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
