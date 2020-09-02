1/1
Russell Lance "Bubba" Ramer
Russell Lance 'Bubba'
Ramer, 57
CLEWISTON - Russell Lance "Bubba" Ramer passed away August 22, 2020 in Cairo, Ga.
Born February 27, 1963 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late CMSgt Jerry E. Ramer and his mother, Nell R. Dyson. From Oklahoma to California, the Philippines to Germany, and Nebraska to Florida, Bubba's life as a military brat helped form his greatest joy for building personable and life-long relationships-molding him into the Man his family and friends have all come to adore and revere. His legacy as a pillar in the community extends beyond his contributions and most beloved roles as counselor and Assistant Director for Eckerd Youth Alternative, Recreation Director for the City of Clewiston, emcee for youth fundraisers, local pageants, and sporting events, and most importantly a Father. He will remain forever engrained in the fabric of Clewiston through his unwavering devotion and selfless love for the youth, recreation, and outdoors. And though his life on earth will be celebrated for generations to come, he will live on eternally as a man larger than life itself.
Bubba is survived by his loving mother, Nell R. Ramer of Omaha, Neb.; his oldest son, Beau D. Ramer and his wife Stormie C. Ramer of Alexandria, Va.; his daughter, Jeri Lynne Herring of Clewiston, Fla.; his youngest son, Brock D. Ramer and his fiancée Ariana K. Rosas of Austin, Texas; his younger sister, Jana R. Kennedy, her husband, Tim S. Kennedy, and their five children Kristen, Nick, Kyle, Ian, and Sydney of Omaha, Neb.; his three grandchildren, Laelynn M. Herring, Bryleigh J. Herring, and Isla R. Ramer; his grand-dog, Genevieve N. Ramer; his grand-cat, Bandit D.C. Ramer and his grand-lizard Trick Daddy D. Ramer.
Bubba was preceded in death by his fraternal and maternal grandparents, his father, CMSgt Jerry E. Ramer, and his dog, Steven M. Ramer.
Memorial services celebrating Bubba's life were held over two days. Visitation was held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, the visitation was limited to 50 people in the funeral home at one time and was rotated throughout the two hours. A Homecoming Celebration was held the following morning on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sugar Festival Field in Clewiston. There were no limitations on the number of people allowed Tuesday due to the memorial being held outdoors. Minister Steve A. McKown officiated.
O' Captain! My Captain! Love endures everything.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
