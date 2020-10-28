Ruth Ann Kernich, 76
Okeechobee - Ruth Ann Kernich died October 25, 2020. She was born March 1, 1944 in Salem, Ohio to the late Howard and Nellie Boothe. A resident of Okeechobee for 35 years, she was a member of the Oakview Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, sewing, knitting, country music, and adored time she spent with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Kernich was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Kernich; and brothers, Arthur Boothe and Robert "Fred" Boothe.
She is survived by her daughters, Anita Cope, of Columbiana, Ohio, Christine Bujdoso (Paul), of Newark, Ohio, and Tammy Hartwell, of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Chad Cope (Jenna), of Columbiana, Ohio, Chelsea Cope, of Salem, Ohio, Steven Bujdoso, of Newark, Ohio, Adam Bujdoso, of Neward, Ohio, Devon Hartwell (Haley), of Okeechobee, and Olivia Kohleffel (Brandon), of Hinesville, Georgia; great grandson, Sebastian Paul Hartwell; brother, Harold "Warren" Boothe; sisters, Cynthia Howell (Jimmy) and Sandra Sue Bostwick; sister-in-law, Janet Boothe, all of Okeechobee; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.