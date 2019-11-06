Okeechobee - Ruth Anna Durham died Nov. 2, 2019. She was born April 11, 1927 in Boissevain, Manitoba, Canada to David and Alexsema (Melroy) Cullen.
Formerly of Moses Lake, Washington, she was resident of Okeechobee since 1975, she was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and thoroughly enjoyed her ministry. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, painting, gardening, and going on cruises. For the past two and a half years, she was a resident of The Grand Oaks Assisted Living Facility. She enjoyed the activities and socialization with her friends at Grand Oaks. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Durham was preceded in death by her husband, Leiburn Durham; and brother, Roy Cullen. She is survived by her sons, Leiburn "David" Durham (Edith) and Tim Durham (Ginger), all of Okeechobee; daughters, Debi Schultz (Fred), of Moses Lake, Washington, and Judy Demeter (David), of Okeechobee; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 6, 2019