Okeechobee - Ruth Chapman died Oct. 13, 2019. She was born May 16, 1934 in Louisa, Ky. to the late Johnnie and Lucinda (Gillum) Skaggs. A resident of Okeechobee since 1991, she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Okeechobee Church of Christ, enjoyed gardening, and volunteered with Hospice of Okeechobee and Real Life Children's Ranch.
Mrs. Chapman is survived by her husband, Ed Chapman; sons, Danny Baker (Kathy) and Steven Baker, all of Okeechobee; daughter, Cindy Fenstermaker (Paul), of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Johnnie Skaggs (Barbara), of South Carolina, and Paul Skaggs (Romain), of Ohio; sister, Edith Vanhoose, of Ohio; and stepdaughter, Lori Knapp (Michael), of Tennessee.
Memorial services will be held on Oct. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Okeechobee Church of Christ, 1401 S Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 20, 2019